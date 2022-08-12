Weekend rain chances; tracking the tropics

(WALA) - We continue to track isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast. Be cautious if driving in any of these storms, as some areas could see heavy downpours and ponding on the roadways. Things will turn drier this evening and calm down even further into the overnight hours.

Rain chances return to begin your Saturday morning. Rain chances tomorrow are at 40%, with a more isolated look throughout the whole day. If you have Saturday night plans, use caution as some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are still possible. Daytime highs will max out in the mid-to upper 80s and the lower 90s.

Looking ahead to the second half of the weekend and early next week, we will continue to stay in the 80s and the 90s with our daytime highs. Rain chances are at 30% for Sunday and Monday.

If heading to the beach, rip current risks continue to stay moderate.

We are tracking an area of low pressure in the Gulf, just off the coast of Louisiana. There is a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and five days, but this disturbance will track to the southwest towards Texas. It is not a concern for us here locally, but we will continue to keep you updated.

Have a great weekend!

