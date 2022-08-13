2.7 magnitude eathquake recorded near Hazel Green
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Hazel Green Saturday morning.
According to the United States Geological Survey website, an earthquake was recorded around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
The website shows that the quake occurred just under four miles northwest of Hazel Green but was recorded at a depth of over eight miles.
