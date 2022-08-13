The City of Fairhope could be the home of a brand new ‘boutique’ hotel

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The vacant lot on the corner of Oak Avenue and Section Street could eventually turn into a brand new hotel complete with three stories and 15 rooms.

And although it still has to go through several approvals before being built, residents told FOX10 on Friday they’re excited.

“The community has grown, and things have really blossomed throughout the years. I think that having a smaller hotel really adds to the draw of Fairhope,” Olivia Waldrop said.

“We have tremendous residential growth. Not much commercial yet. This is going to be a great addition to this city,” Harold Morgan said.

The city of Fairhope has seen a large amount of growth over the past decade. Last year’s census revealed the city grew by 47 percent.

“Growth is good. Not only that, but Fairhope has done a wonderful job of creating a better infrastructure to control the growth that we are having. People are figuring out that this is a wonderful, beautiful place to raise a family”.

But not everyone agrees that the city is headed in the right direction. Some residents feel like it’s growing too fast.

But others feel that the city is doing a good job of managing it and preparing it for future generations.

“You have to have growth, but controlled growth. I think the city council has done a good job of taking small steps and having that part of growth here in Fairhope,” Harold Morgan said.

“Growth is hard. I think as long as we’re able to accommodate and have the infrastructure and smaller places coming in and saying, ‘we’re here to support the people coming to visit,’ then yeah, we’ll be alright. We’ll be okay,” Waldrop said.

A final decision hasn’t been made. The city will discuss the proposal at its board of adjustments meeting on Monday.

---

