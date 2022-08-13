Civil lawsuit filed against Baldwin County businessman after alleged rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against popular Baldwin County businessman Shaul Zislin.

A former employee claims Zislin raped her back in 2018.

The woman said she was working as a bartender at The Gulf in Orange Beach when Zislin allegedly lured her to his condo.

The woman said she was scared to report the alleged rape to law enforcement due to Zislin’s position in the community.

In addition to owning The Gulf, Zislin also owns The Hangout in Gulf Shores.

FOX10 reached out to Zislin’s attorney but hasn’t heard back.

---

