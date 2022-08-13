Daphne PD hosts Back Yard Bash to celebrate a new school year

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police had some backyard fun with a whole bunch of kids Friday afternoon.

They hosted their first ever Back to School Back Yard Bash at Joe Louis Patrick Park, and it was a hit.

Kids of all ages took their swing at dunking Daphne Police officers in the tank, and some succeeded, even grownups added that was their favorite part of the whole afternoon.

“My favorite part is watching some of them get dunked,” said Deon Gatson, Daphne resident. “Last week, they beat up our boys in basketball, so today is like payback. We are watching some of the officers get dunked in the water by some of our young babies. I’m loving it.”

Another crowd favorite was the water slides. Many made a splash down and climbed up as fast as they could.

Captain Brian Gulsby of Daphne PD said this free event is all about celebrating another school year and getting kids excited. He added this has been incredible for the community.

“It gives the kids a way to interact with police officers and officers with the kids, so everyone is having a great time,” he said.

Those who came out agreed.

“We’re a small city, and you already kind of know everybody, but it’s awesome to have times to come together and spend time with one another,” said Gatson.

Daphne Police said this was their first Back Yard Bash, and they hope to continue it.

