Dodging a few storms, but otherwise not bad.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Showers and storms should fire up in coastal areas later this morning south of I-10. After lunch, those showers and storms will move north of I-10, but they will be spotty, so not everyone will get them. Far inland areas only have an isolated chance of rain today.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and heat index values will be in the upper 90s.

Sunday will be very similar with spotty to scattered rain chances and highs around 90.

Beach weather looks pretty good this weekend. We just have to dodge some AM storms. Rip current risk is low and the surf is calm.

For the upcoming workweek there are no major changes. It will continue to be hot and humid with rain chances hovering between 40-60% depending on moisture.

In the tropics there is a disturbance of the Texas coast that will move inland later this weekend. Also, there is another disturbance off the Carolina coast that will move out to sea in the Atlantic. So, no concerns for our area.

Have a great weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.