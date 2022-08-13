MCSO looking for 5 remaining suspects on outstanding warrants roundup

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the last month and a half Team Sheriff has arrested seven of Mobile County’s top 12 fugitives. They’re hoping you can help them round up the other 5. Investigators say they’re all wanted for various crimes ranging from drugs to cheating old folks out of their money.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s office is not playing around -- calling out five of their most wanted fugitives with hopes someone will turn them in.

In a social media post -- investigators say they’re looking for:

Sonny Mitchell -- wanted on five warrants -- including (2) theft of property first, (2) financial exploit of elderly, and (1) financial exploit of person 1st.

Darius Cole -- 3 warrants -- domestic violence, robbery first, and assault first.

Kreg Baggett: robbery first.

Bobby Withers: 3 warrants -- (2) poss/receiving controlled substance, and robbery first.

Raymond Randolph -- five warrants -- including (4) unlawful distribution, and possession/receiving of a controlled substance.

“Just turn yourself in. We are going to find you and we are going to catch you and you are going to jail,” said Captain Paul Burch -- last month when investigators were looking for suspect Jerry Fowler for outstanding warrants.

Fowler was caught the very next day after we aired his latest mugshot. That same message applies to these five -- who if arrested would bring MCSO’s two month “most wanted” arrests to an even dozen. Six of the 7 arrested since July are still behind bars.

Burch telling FOX 10 News it’s part of their ongoing operation to get their most wanted “frequent flyers” off the streets.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these suspects -- call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office -- 251-574-8633, or you can also click here for their website and report anonymously.

