Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it.

District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in Orange Beach by a state trooper on July 2. When the trooper tried giving a sobriety test to the driver, Reynolds interrupted and argued, even after being told to stop. That’s when the trooper put him in cuffs and sent him to the Baldwin County Jail with a public intoxication charge in tow, all according to court documents. Reynolds then posted a $100 bond and was released.

Following the arrest, Reynolds released a statement, which reads in part:

“I was in Orange Beach during the 4th of July weekend having a good time like thousands of others. There was a heavy law enforcement presence, as there should have been. I was arrested for public intoxication Saturday evening as a passenger in a boat at around 7:30 pm and was released the following morning.”

According to court documents, a motion was filed Friday to dismiss the charge. The judge has not issued a ruling.

Reynolds is set to appear in court next week and still continues to serve as District 4′s councilman.

