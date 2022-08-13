MPD arrest Mobile man accused of rape

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 25-year-old Mobile man is facing several charges in connection with a reported rape.

Kirkland Daniel Crum was arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in connection with an incident that took place May 24, according to Mobile police. An outstanding warrant for third-degree domestic violence harassment was also served at the time on his arrest, authorities said.

On May 25, officers responded to USA Children’s and Women’s hospital regard an alleged sexual assault that happened May 24 by a suspect known to the victim, later identified as Crum, police said.

According to jail records, Crum has a court date on Tuesday for the rape and sodomy charges and on Nov. 9 on the outstanding domestic violence charge.

---

