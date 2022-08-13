Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Cyclist hit by vehicle on Theodore Dawes Road

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, the Mobile Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene at Theodore Dawes Road and Helton Road around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the cyclist was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Theodore Dawes Road from the center lane when a vehicle struck him.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.

No further details were given. The investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD investigating after man found shot at local apartment complex
MPD investigating after man found shot at local apartment complex
Daphne
Daphne PD hosts Back Yard Bash to celebrate a new school year
The hotel would feature 15 rooms and three floors
The City of Fairhope could be the home of a brand new ‘boutique’ hotel
Mobile County jury trials to resume Monday
As jury trials resume, Mobile’s top judge, prosecutor disagree over backlog