MPD investigating after man found shot at local apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old man was found shot at an apartment complex on Azalea Road Friday night, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 7 p.m.

The Mobile Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

