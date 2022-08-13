Advertise With Us
MPD investigating after man found shot at local apartment complex

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old man was found shot at an apartment complex on Azalea Road Friday night, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 7 p.m.

The Mobile Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

