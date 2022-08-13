MPD swears in 19 new officers at 69th Police Academy grad ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department swore in 19 new officers Friday during a graduation ceremony at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

This was the 69th class to complete training at the Mobile Police Academy.

“I just feel like it’s an honor to serve the community,” said new Officer Joseph Childs. “I’ve always wanted to help the community and produce something better every day.”

New Officer Nigel Johnson said, “I’m paramilitary and I felt like I wasn’t I wasn’t doing enough to help people and so I decided to give back to the community and become a police officer.”

The new officers completed a 20-week-long training program.

The other graduates included Keith Barginear, Gerald Brandon, Jacob Christian, Brennan Conway, Key-Shawn Cross, Cody Daniels, Christian Davila, Lemuel Dozier, Timothy Gallegos, Rick Gathright, Matthew Gray, Aubrey Hudson, Kevin Robinson, Henry Smith, Sean Staff, Michael Toland and Dylan Van Sickle.

