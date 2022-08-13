Advertise With Us
Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus

Michael Dewayne Thomas
Michael Dewayne Thomas(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm.

Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police Headquarters the booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and was later released.

A court date is set for Sept. 15, jail records show.

