State-of-the-art weather system helping Fairhope East students track Gulf Coast conditions

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a big deal -- for Fairhope East Elementary as they cut the ribbon for their new state of the art STEAM Weather Station.

“Another wonderful example of what is going on in our Baldwin County Public School System,” said Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

Students are excited to learn about local weather conditions in real-time.

In case you’re wondering STEAM stands for: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics. The program allows students to take a hands-on approach and apply it to the bigger picture here on the Gulf Coast and beyond.

“Instead of just learning about weather instruments online or using the ones that are hand-held -- not only can we use the hand-held ones but we can compare it to digital ones with real time data,” explained Lisa Hood, Fairhope East Elementary 6th grade science teacher.

6th grader Linnie Grace Stacey says she got the “weather bug” after a school visit last year from FOX 10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers.

“Whenever one of the people from FOX 10 News came, I was really interested in what she had to say. And that sort of brought me into meteorology and all that,” said Linnie Grace.

Showing us how the touch screen works, Linnie Grace walked us through the data, including dew points, heat index, and lightening strike -- and says she can’t wait to learn more.

“Like hurricanes, tornados, tsunamis. I really like those three - I think they are really cool to study and to learn about. I want to know what we can do later on to prevent people from the devastation people have to go through whenever they come,” she said.

The technology is also teaching the students core things for every day use.

“You may not realize it, but everybody is actually doing STEAM. So it’s important for the kids to be able to relate this to the real world - make that connection to why do I need to learn this in school -- because you’re making that connection. They’re our future -- so of course we want them to have the best,” said Trina Jackson, Fairhope East Elementary STEAM Coach.

And who knows -- some of these young weather watchers -- may be our future meteorologists.

Fairhope East Elementary has also partnered with the Baldwin County EMA on the weather program, which was funded through FEEF grant.

