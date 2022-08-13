Advertise With Us
Suspect in February chase arrested

Cameron Russell Clark
Cameron Russell Clark
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 23-year-old man they said led officers on a brief vehicle chase that ended in a crash that injured a passenger earlier this year.

Cameron Russell Clark of Mobile was arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday.

On Feb. 14, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Marine and Baltimore streets but the driver, later identified as Clark, refused to stop and led police on a short pursuit, authorities said. After the vehicle hit an embankment near Shawnee and Gayle streets, the driver fled on foot, police said.

A female passenger suffered a non-life threatening injury in the crash and was taken to an area hospital, according to authorities.

Clark is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and possession of marijuana.

---

