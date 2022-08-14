Advertise With Us
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For volunteers with AFSA Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652, a simple beach cleanup led to a startling discovery.

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage.

Biloxi Police have confirmed that the bricks were found, but must wait for further testing to say for certain if the bricks contain cocaine.

