'Fishing with Autism' fundraising event held at Municipal Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fishing with Autism held its second fishing and fish fry event for children with autism and special needs.

The fun took place Saturday at Municipal Park.

The group provided the bait and tackle and were even helped by master anglers. Then, the catches were fried and served up.

Organizers said it’s great to see the kids enjoying themselves outdoors with other kids.

“I’ve been a nurse for a long time, and through that I’ve met a lot of disabled children and mentally incapable children and they just don’t really have a lot of activities to do,” said Leann Smith, Fishing with Autism event coordinator. “So like I said, when Mark started this group, I was all in from day one.”

Smith said she didn’t catch any fish Saturday, “but I’ve fried some.”

Volunteer Todd Tait said, “It’s a great cause, and I’m just actually out here helping out and I’m just enjoying seeing these kids catch fish and smiles.”

Fishing with Autism tries to hold fishing outings twice a month and always needs for donations.

For information on how to help or to find out when the next outing is, visit the group’s Facebook page.

