Hot, humid, and a few spotty storms for our Sunday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We have a quiet start for our Sunday with very humid and warm conditions across the Gulf Coast and no rain. The day will heat up quickly with highs reaching the low 90s and heat index values topping out above 100. Rain will be sparse, but there will be a few storms around in the late afternoon. Rain chances are 30% in our area.

Beach weather looks pretty good today. There will be just an isolated storm or two to dodge, rip current risk is low and the surf is calm.

For the upcoming workweek there are no major changes. It will continue to be hot and humid with rain chances starting around 30% on Monday and increasing to 60% latter in the week with a frontal system.

In the tropics there is a disturbance on the Texas coast that is moving inland this morning. Also, there is another disturbance off the Carolina coast that will move out to sea in the Atlantic. So, no concerns for our area.

Have a great Sunday!

