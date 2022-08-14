MFRD: Stranded boaters rescued off the Causeway after vessel runs aground

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A huge law enforcement response converged on the Causeway Saturday evening as Mobile Fire-Rescue answered a distress call for two boaters who were stranded.

According to first responders, the boaters had run their vessel aground and were standing in chin-deep water.

Multiple agencies responded to help with the rescue, which wasn’t easy, according to MFRD District Chief Brian Smith.

“Marine Police were already on the scene. It was just getting to them because the water was so shallow to where they were, so we needed a smaller craft down there so we could access them,” Smith said. “We retrieved the occupants. They’re back safe. All is well.”

In the end, it was a boat from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency which reached the distressed boaters.

