Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

7-Eleven brings back Bring Your Own Cup Day

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”
According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”(PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - 7-Eleven’s famous Bring Your Own Cup Day is making a return this summer.

On Aug. 27, loyalty members of 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway are encouraged to grab any creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”

Cups and containers must be clean, watertight (aka leak proof), and must sit upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t fit in the display, it won’t fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The promotion is limited to one container per customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 59-year-old woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her...
Police: Woman charged with animal cruelty had nearly 200 dogs on property
In the 14 months since they’ve been used corrections officers have already seen results.
Corrections officers at Metro Jail use wearable taser to help with inmate compliance
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant
FILE PHOTO - A Kemp spokesperson said Monday that payments will start as early as September....
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
MURKOWSKI TSHIBAKA PRIMARY EVE
MURKOWSKI TSHIBAKA PRIMARY EVE