Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alma Bryant, Anna Booth schools dismiss students after power outage

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Students are Alma Bryant High School and Anna F. Booth Elementary schools in Mobile County are being dismissed early today because of a power outage, according to posts via the school Facebook accounts.

At about 11:30 a.m., the schools said they were dismissing classes immediately.

Student drivers at the high school were dismissed first, and buses would take bus riders home soon after, the post stated. Car riders should be picked up as soon as possible.

“If you cannot come and get your car rider students soon, we will keep them in a safe and secure place until you arrive,” the posts state.

Alabama Power is working to restore power, according to the schools.

The schools are located on Hurricane Boulevard in Irvington.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital
Pensacola Police Department warns of phone scam
Pensacola police respond to deadly hit and run
A man accused of impersonating an officer and extortion -- wants to clear the air -- on what he...
Man accused of impersonating officer shares his side of story