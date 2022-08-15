Alma Bryant, Anna Booth schools dismiss students after power outage

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Students are Alma Bryant High School and Anna F. Booth Elementary schools in Mobile County are being dismissed early today because of a power outage, according to posts via the school Facebook accounts.

At about 11:30 a.m., the schools said they were dismissing classes immediately.

Student drivers at the high school were dismissed first, and buses would take bus riders home soon after, the post stated. Car riders should be picked up as soon as possible.

“If you cannot come and get your car rider students soon, we will keep them in a safe and secure place until you arrive,” the posts state.

Alabama Power is working to restore power, according to the schools.

The schools are located on Hurricane Boulevard in Irvington.

