ENGin helps young Ukrainians learn English

A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka on Tuesday, July 26, 2002, where Russian forces have previously targeted a bridge with missiles.
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As more Ukrainians flee their war-torn country, many are looking for a chance to learn English.

ENGin is a non-profit organization that pairs Ukrainian youth with English speakers for free online help. The group is still looking for volunteers.

The goal is to help improve English skills so they feel more confident when applying for a job and having casual conversations.

To apply or donate, head to https://www.enginprogram.org/

---

