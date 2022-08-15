ENGin helps young Ukrainians learn English

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As more Ukrainians flee their war-torn country, many are looking for a chance to learn English.

ENGin is a non-profit organization that pairs Ukrainian youth with English speakers for free online help. The group is still looking for volunteers.

The goal is to help improve English skills so they feel more confident when applying for a job and having casual conversations.

To apply or donate, head to https://www.enginprogram.org/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.