Hot and humid with storms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready for a hot day on the Gulf Coast. There shouldn’t be any issues for your morning commute regarding rain and storms, but there will be a few that pop up this afternoon and some could track South into our area overnight.

Expect highs to be in the mid 90s this afternoon, with “feel like” temps hitting 105 degrees. Make sure you stay hydrated and that all the school kids are doing the same! Rain coverage will be at 30% today, but could increase to 70% by the end of the week. Highs will ease back down as the rain chances start to go back up.

In the Tropics, we have one disturbance in the Atlantic and thankfully the odds of development are at only 10%.

