Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital.

Police said officers responded to the scene in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

This is a developing story, and police said additional details will be forthcoming.

