Pensacola Police Department warns of phone scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam.

The department has received two complaints from residents saying they received a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard” with the Pensacola Police Department. Police say he is telling the residents that they are a part of some type of sexual abuse case involving a minor, and that he is willing to settle out of court, and otherwise he will put out warrants for their arrests.

Pensacola Police will not make calls of this nature, the department says.

Anyone else receiving such a call is asked to write down the phone number it came from and contact Pensacola Police at 850-435-1901

