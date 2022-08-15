Advertise With Us
Pensacola police respond to deadly hit and run

(wcax)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola Police responded to a deadly hit and run Monday morning that occurred on the Bayou Texar bridge.

Police say that at approximately 3:30 a.m. officers were called to the bridge regarding a person hit. Once on scene, they located a male deceased. The vehicle involved had left the scene, police say.

The Bayou Texar bridge was to be closed both east and westbound for approximately an hour. Motorists were asked to find an alternate route during his time.

Anyone who has any information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1945 or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-7867.

---

