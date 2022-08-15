Pensacola police respond to deadly hit and run

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola Police responded to a deadly hit and run Monday morning that occurred on the Bayou Texar bridge.

Police say that at approximately 3:30 a.m. officers were called to the bridge regarding a person hit. Once on scene, they located a male deceased. The vehicle involved had left the scene, police say.

The Bayou Texar bridge was to be closed both east and westbound for approximately an hour. Motorists were asked to find an alternate route during his time.

Anyone who has any information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1945 or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-7867.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.