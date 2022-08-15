Pet of the Week: Lamb Chop from The Haven

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today’s Pet of the Week is “Lamb Chop”. Lamb Chop is a 6-month-old, female Chihuahua mix puppy. Kasey Cotton from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Lamb Chop and how you can add her, or any of their furry friends to your family!

The Haven

559 S. Section St./P.O. Box 1063

Fairhope, AL 36533

https://www.havenforanimals.org/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.