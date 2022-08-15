Popular Daphne restaurant returning soon after closing last month

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - They may have closed their doors last month, but a popular Daphne restaurant is coming back and better than before.

Market by the Bay was originally owned by Mayor Robin Lejeune’s family for 19 years, though last month, they were forced to close their doors due to labor shortages in the wake of COVID-19, but it’s not the end of the road for this well-loved restaurant.

“We took over Market by the Bay, but we’re not making too many changes,” said one of the new owners, Michael Sullivan. “They had a good thing going. We want to bring a lot of that back to the community.”

Sullivan and Garret DeLuca are Daphne natives and two of the three owners, along with Harry Johnson. They know how special this restaurant was, so they’re not changing it too much, even keeping the name.

They said many of the signature menu items are staying, like the gumbo and po-boys, but new things are coming, such as adding beer and wine.

“I’m definitely adding a little flare to it, as well as a lot of new things that we’re still in the works,” said Sullivan.

Some in the community are ready to dig-in and return to this crowd-favorite.

“They’ve got very fresh seafood, and their shrimp and oysters are great,” said Ashlee Kimpel, Daphne resident. “We’ve missed them being open. It’s not your big restaurant that you see around here. It’s local, and we like to support our local restaurants.”

The owners said they are looking for cooks. To apply, they said swing by the restaurant off highway 98 this week.

They aim to re-open mid-September.

---

