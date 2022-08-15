Recipe: Hatch Chile Burgers

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound ground turkey

4 hatch chile peppers, roasted and peeled, and diced small

1 egg, beaten

4 tablespoons bread crumbs

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1 teaspoon fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons evaporated milk

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

STEPS:

1. If oven-baking the burgers, preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Mix all the ingredients together, then shape into 4 burgers.

3. Heat grill to medium-high heat and cook burgers for 5 minutes on each side. Or, if you prefer, oven-bake burgers in a preheated 350ºF oven for 25 minutes. You can also pan-cook the burgers for 5 minutes on each side.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.