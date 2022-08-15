Second suspect arrested in Johnson Road trailer park shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a second man accused of shooting someone during an argument in Theodore.

It happened July 10 at a trailer park on Johnson Road.

Police said Austin Cook and Austin Ford shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ford was picked up by police a few days after the shooting and charged with attempted murder. Cook was arrested on an attempted murder charge on August 15.

