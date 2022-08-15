Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Second suspect arrested in Johnson Road trailer park shooting

Austin Ford and Austin Cook
Austin Ford and Austin Cook(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a second man accused of shooting someone during an argument in Theodore.

It happened July 10 at a trailer park on Johnson Road.

Police said Austin Cook and Austin Ford shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ford was picked up by police a few days after the shooting and charged with attempted murder. Cook was arrested on an attempted murder charge on August 15.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stockton man comes across monster snake
Stockton man comes across huge rattlesnake
Corrections officers at Metro Jail use wearable shock gloves to help with inmate compliance
Bond denied for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar manager in the neck
Prosecutors say they could not prove public intoxication charge against Mobile councilman
Prosecutors say they could not prove public intoxication charge against Mobile councilman