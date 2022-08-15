Wagner Street shooting victim suffers life-threatening injury, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that it says left a victim suffering a life-threatening injury.

It was just before 1 a.m. when officers responded to DP Two Stop at 2166 Wagner St. after receiving a report of one person having been shot, police said. Officers found the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

---

