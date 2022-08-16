Accused Mobile rapist, carjacker sentenced to 2½ years on federal gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of carjacking and rape will go to prison for 2½ years on a gun conviction, a federal judge decided Tuesday.

Edward Lamont Pettway, 32, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in May to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. As per of the plea bargain, a judge dismissed charges of carjacking and brandishing a gun during a violent crime.

According to the written plea agreement, a Mobile police officer spotted Pettway in a Toyota Scion on Jan. 31, 2020, after the Mobile Police Department issued a “be on the lookout” alert for him following a report of a kidnapping and rape. Pettway refused to stop the car, setting off a brief chase, according to the plea document.

Pettway admitted that he hit a ditch in front of Parkway Animal Hospital on Dauphin Island Parkway and then ran into a wooded area. Police apprehended him there. While running, Pettway threw a Taurus 9mm handgun to the ground. Police later found the gun, and investigators matched DNA on the trigger the defendant.

Pettway was not allowed to have a gun due to convictions in Mobile County discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle or building in 2016.

Pettway still faces state charges related to the alleged rape. Those charges include first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and a gun violation. That incident occurred at about 3 a.m. at Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road.

A man reported to police that the assailant showed a gun and took the 2008 Toyota Scion with his girlfriend still inside, and law enforcement authorities allege the defendant raped her.

