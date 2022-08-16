ALDOT crews working to find out what caused possible sinkhole on Highway 45

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Motorists got a surprise over the weekend after a possible sinkhole opened up on highway 45. Both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 45 at mile marker 18 near Chunchula were closed.

It was later that evening when it fixed.

“Crews came out and put in what is called aggregate which is basically rock and other sort of material. Then it was covered with a temporary patch of asphalt and was inspected for safety purposes,” ALDOT Spokesman James Gordon said.

However, it’s not a permanent solution.

“Right now, everything is safe. It’s been inspected. The temporary patch is just that. Temporary,” Gordon said.

Monday, crews spent the early hours once again inspecting the area. They diverted traffic to one lane. All to try and find out exactly why this happened.

“It could’ve been due to all of the rain we’ve been having. It’s also a possibility that there could be an underground spring nearby. Then with all the new water coming through, then that caused the culvert to do what it did. To create that void where it collapsed,” Gordon said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.