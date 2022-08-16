Exciting Summer/Fall lineup of events in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun events happening in Downtown Mobile.

-Saenger Summer Movie Series (“When Harry Met Sally” Thursday at 7PM, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” Sunday at 3PM)

-Jurassic Quest at the Mobile Convention Center 8/26-8/28

-Taylor Tomlinson, October 15th at Saenger Theatre

-Gary Allan, October 21 at Saenger Theatre

-Chicago, October 25 at Mobile Civic Center

https://www.asmglobalmobile.com/

