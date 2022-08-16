It’ll be a hot and steamy Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re in for a very hot day today so brace yourself for steamy mid August air. Make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks if you’ll be working outdoors.

There won’t be any rain to worry about for the morning commute, but a few will pop up this afternoon and arrive this evening. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be the main threats with the coverage at 40%. The coverage of rain goes up by the end of the week and that will mean heat levels come down. Highs drop back under 90 by week’s end, but today we will be in the mid 90s with a “feel like” temperature of over 105 degrees.

In the Tropics, a wave in the Caribbean is tracking northwest and could move into the Bay of Campeche, but odds of development look low.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.