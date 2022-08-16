Advertise With Us
Man gunned down on Pecan Street, Mobile Police say

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 51-year-old man died Monday after a shooting on Pecan Street in Mobile.

Officers were called to the scene around 3 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name. No arrests have been made.

