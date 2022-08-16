Man gunned down on Pecan Street, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 51-year-old man died Monday after a shooting on Pecan Street in Mobile.

Officers were called to the scene around 3 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name. No arrests have been made.

