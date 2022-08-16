Man, teen arrested in connection with Baker HS burglary, vehicle break-ins

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Mobile man and a 13-year-old boy in connection with a burglary at Baker High School as well as multiple vehicle burglaries.

Police on Monday arrested 20-year-old Blake Anthony Henderson on two counts of burglary and 27 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Officers responded to Baker High School at 8901 Airport Boulevard around 7:50 a.m. Monday concerning a weekend burglary in which two unknown male subjects had entered the school and damaged property.

Detectives identified the subjects and on Monday detained one suspect. Investigators determined that both suspects were also involved in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred Sunday at Century Import Automotive in the 9000 block of Airport Boulevard.

The teen was arrested Tuesday and taken to Strickland Youth Center.

Henderson’s bond hearing is scheduled Wednesday, according to jail records.

