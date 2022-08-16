New aviation program offering certification for local high school students

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sophomores, juniors and seniors in the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) can apply for Faulkner Career Tech Center’s new Dual Enrollment Aviation program. They must have at least a 2.0 G.P.A.

Dwayne Bowers, Instructor of Aviation Manufacturing at Faulkner Tech, is teaching the class this year.

“They will actually have hands-on experience with Snap On products, and it’s a certification process in which everyone that passes with a 70 will get a certificate to go along with the class work progress that we make,” Bowers said.

Students will learn the inner workings of building airplanes while practicing with real machinery.

“They will learn how to rivet and make electrical connections and learn how to use various hand tools that go with it and stress safety as they go along,” Bowers added. “All of this was purchased, but Snap On provided all of the tools that go with it.”

Faulkner Tech Center Principal Jason Lafitte tells us that the whole center has been redone. Even the student lounge has real airplane chairs.

Bishop State Community College is partnering with Airbus to fill work needs. Airbus says the program opens doors for potential job opportunities with local aviation companies.

Although the program has already started, the deadline to apply is Monday, August 22.

“I am very excited and the class is growing... which, you know, when it started you wondered what was going to happen, but enrollment is growing every day. I’m very excited about having this class,” Bowers stated.

Students can learn more about the program by visiting the link below.

