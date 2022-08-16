Steamy and stormy Wednesday; tracking the tropics

(WALA) - Today started off sunny, but that really contributed to warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Daytime highs maxed out in the lower to-mid 90s, but many places felt well over 100 degrees!

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into the rest of this evening, with an additional chance for scattered showers heading into the overnight hours. Be cautious if traveling, as some of these thunderstorms could contain heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Overnight temperatures will drop down into the mid-to upper 70s.

Starting off tomorrow morning, we will begin the day dry. However, heat and humidity will work together in the afternoon, leading to more scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Temperatures will continue to stay on the warmer side, so be cautious if spending time outdoors. Daytime highs will max out in the lower to mid-90s, with heat indices in the triple digits.

This trend will continue into the week ahead, with afternoon storms and temperatures in the 90s.

We are monitoring a tropical wave near Central America, that is moving to the northwest. By the end of the week, this could form into an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche. Chances are at 0% over the next 48 hours for development, and 20% over the next five days.

We will continue to monitor over the coming days, and keep you updated right here on FOX10. Be cautious about what you see on social media, and make sure everything is coming from a verified source.

Have a great evening!

