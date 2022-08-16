Woman claims she was brutally beaten by her family with brass knuckles

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle woman relived what she called a brutal and senseless attack when police said it was her own family who savagely assaulted her

“I’m not even mad about it,” said Lola Weaver. “I just want justice on my behalf over what was done, because I didn’t do anything.”

Weaver suffered a broken nose, fractured sinus cavity, three stitches in her face, and scratches across her body. She said she was at a bar last weekend with her sister-in-law and nieces when a fight broke out.

“My sister-in-law’s daughter just jumped up and went to hit me for pure nothing, and I didn’t know what to think,” she said. “I didn’t know it was her that hit me.”

She said she left the bar, but that didn’t end the confrontation.

“I’m coming home, and they block the road, not with a vehicle, just them standing all across the road, three of them,” she said.

Weaver said that’s when things escalated, saying her niece Carissa Byrd continued the assault.

“She reached in and hit me with a pair of brass knuckles,” said Weaver. “After I went over in the seat, they came through the window and unlocked the door and tried dragging me out.”

Now, Carissa, Ashley, and Tami Byrd are all facing assault charges.

Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean said the situation should have been handled differently.

“Very poor decision making that night by some family members,” he said.

Weaver said she’s baffled and confused at how her once close family is now in ruin.

“They visit me here, and I visit them up there,” she said. “They’ve never said a bad word to me, and I’ve never said one to them. It just happened. Don’t know why they did it, don’t know why they wanted to do it. I don’t know anything.”

Chief McLean also said he doesn’t know why the attack happened.

