Appeals court wants to hear from lawyers in case involving convicted Mobile protester

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An appeals court has scheduled in-person arguments in a case involving the conviction of a woman who participated in a civil rights protest in 2020, possibly signaling that she has a legitimate chance of reversing the outcome.

A jury in Mobile convicted Tia Deyon Pugh last year of impeding interstate commerce during civil disorder. She appealed on a number of grounds, including an attack on the constitutionality of the statute passed during the Vietnam War era and a challenge to whether the defendant’s conduct met the elements of that law.

“There’s different grounds,” defense attorney Gordon Armstrong said. “One is that it was overly broad. … It’s really attacking the statute, not necessarily what she did.”

Oral arguments in federal appeals court cases are unusual. Typically, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rules based on written arguments. In this case, a three-judge panel meeting in Montgomery will arguments during the week of Nov. 14 – 15 minutes for each side.

The protest took place in downtown Mobile on May 31, 2020, during an emotionally charged time. People were living under restrictions imposed to combat the newly declared COVID-19 pandemic, and many were outraged over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

During that rally, an angry crowd formed near the on-ramp to Interstate 10 on Water Street. Mobile police formed a line in an effort to prevent the demonstrators from moving on to the interstate. At that point, Pugh rushed a patrol vehicle and smashed the vehicle’s window with a baseball bat. TV cameras captured it all.

Initially, police charged Pugh with a misdemeanor crime in Mobile Municipal Court. But federal prosecutors hit her with the felony charge.

The defense then and since argued that the law prosecutors used to charge Pugh, 23, of Mobile, is invalid. Armstrong tried to get the judge to throw the case out, arguing that Congress passed it under racially questionable circumstances.

“This was a time in 1968 when there’s a lot of civil rights movement and protests, and so these statutes were passed to kind of stop these and kind of give law enforcement more authority over protests,” he said. “Which is what came back during George Floyd, all these protests that happened again. So it kind of came full circle.”

Armstrong also argues that Pugh’s actions did not affect interstate commerce, a requirement to trigger a federal crime.

But prosecutors argue that the law seeks to protect interstate travel and commerce and that Pugh’s actions could have disrupted the busy I-10 corridor.

“As Pugh’s case illustrates, civil disorders also threaten the channels of commerce and endanger persons and goods in commerce,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Gray wrote in a court filing. “Even if some cases could be close, Pugh’s is not. The statute is not facially invalid.”

The Justice Department used the law repeatedly against protesters during civil disturbances that gripped America in the wake of Floyd’s death at the hands of police. Some of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters also have been charged under the law. So this appeal could affect a large number of people, and Armstrong told FOX10 News he believes this is the first appeals court to take up the issue.

“That’s why I think they want to hear from, you know, the lawyers on this – is it’s a pretty significant issue,” he said.

As for Pugh, herself, the ruling will not affect her freedom. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced her to time served and rejected the prosecution request even to impose a term of probation. But Armstrong said it would have a large impact, nonetheless.

“The difference being is if you are a convicted felon, your life is significantly different than if you’re not,” he said.

Armstrong said Pugh must admit to being a convicted felon on job applications, bank loan applications and other instances in which her criminal record is relevant.

“That is a significant hurdle to have to overcome,” he said. “So this could have been big, big ramifications in her life going forward.”

