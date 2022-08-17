Colorado man charged with robbery in Fort Walton Beach; ‘I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Colorado man was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the robbery of a Fort Walton Beach area convenience store Sunday.

On the way to booking, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says, 38-year old Ryan Cardwell-Belshe of Colorado Springs stated, “I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.”

The OCSO charged Cardwell-Belshe with robbery without a weapon.

Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe gave a clerk at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack Road a note demanding money, got a small amount of cash, then left the store.

Surveillance video showed a man who an OCSO Sergeant recognized because he had contact with him in the area following the robbery. He had asked the man for his information, which led to the suspect being located and arrested.

