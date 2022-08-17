Advertise With Us
Colorado man charged with robbery in Fort Walton Beach; ‘I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.’

Ryan Cardwell-Belshe is charged with robbery without a weapon following the robbery at a convenience store in Fort Walton Beach.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Colorado man was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the robbery of a Fort Walton Beach area convenience store Sunday.

On the way to booking, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says, 38-year old Ryan Cardwell-Belshe of Colorado Springs stated, “I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.”

The OCSO charged Cardwell-Belshe with robbery without a weapon.

Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe gave a clerk at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack Road a note demanding money, got a small amount of cash, then left the store.

Surveillance video showed a man who an OCSO Sergeant recognized because he had contact with him in the area following the robbery. He had asked the man for his information, which led to the suspect being located and arrested.

