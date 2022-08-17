Dry morning but storms will arrive in afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a wet and stormy night, things have gone quiet across the Gulf Coast. We’ll see dry and pleasant conditions for heading to work and for getting the kids out there door to school.

Rain chances will be nonexistent this morning, but more storms will arrive this afternoon and evening. Make sure you have the rain gear with you. The main threats will be heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Storms will even still be around overnight tonight and into tomorrow. The pattern turns wetter for the 2nd half of the week with rain coverage at 60-70% through the weekend. It won’t be as hot today. Highs will reach the low 90s and tomorrow’s highs will be under 90 degrees.

In the Tropics, the disturbance in the Caribbean is tracking towards the Bay of Campeche and odds of development remain at 20%.

