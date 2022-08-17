ESAC announces 3rd Annual ArtSquared Online Auction

(WALA) - The Eastern Shore Art Center announces its 3rd Annual ArtSquared Online Auction. The auction is going on now through Sept. 2. All proceeds go towards ESAC programming.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Reanna Watson and Adrienne Clow to learn more about the event.

More information can be found on ESAC’s website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.