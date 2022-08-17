Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

ESAC announces 3rd Annual ArtSquared Online Auction

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - The Eastern Shore Art Center announces its 3rd Annual ArtSquared Online Auction. The auction is going on now through Sept. 2. All proceeds go towards ESAC programming.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Reanna Watson and Adrienne Clow to learn more about the event.

More information can be found on ESAC’s website.

