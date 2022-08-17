Heart of Mary launches campaign to boost school enrollment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a special day for Heart of Mary (HOM) school in Mobile as they welcomed students back for the first day of school. After struggling with enrollment this past year, HOM is turning a new page. Last year, many feared the school was going to be shut down. Now, they’re trying to boost enrollment numbers with a new campaign while hoping to preserve the school and it’s 121-year-old legacy.

“The purpose for our campaign is- we want to draw attention to Heart of Mary,” said JeKirra Johnson, Principal at HOM. “We have billboards, we have a commercial, and we have an entirely different logo and our goal is that it will hopefully increase our enrollment.”

Jamie Lee, a middle school history and religion teacher, is happy to being moving forward.

“Last year there was so much uncertainty, so this year, to be here means a lot to a lot of people, and we couldn’t be more blessed. We’re just excited to be here and we’re going to do amazing things,” said Lee.

The community gathered at HOM to recognize the school’s mission and vision for the future.

“It really does take a village. To have our community members, our board members, the parents and everyone that wants to be a part of Heart of Mary to come out and witness that prayer ceremony truly made us feel like a village to these children we are serving,” added Johnson.

Nicholas West is just one of the several HOM alumni present at today’s event.

“This school meant a lot to me with all the things I learned. I got an undergrad in computer science and my Masters in cybersecurity and I’m working on my doctorate now and I just don’t see it as being possible if it wasn’t for the foundations that this school provided for me.”

West is giving back to the school by teaching the first elementary and middle school computer science classes...something he hopes to expand to more local schools in the future.

“There aren’t a lot of schools here in Mobile, let alone the country, that have computer science education at the elementary and middle school level,” said West. “I was like- if nobody’s doing it, there’s nothing stopping me from doing that, so why not give back to the students who are here as well.”

Samiya Rodgers, a sixth grade student at Heart of Mary, says she is excited for the new semester.

“I’m just really excited to learn,” said Rodgers.

HOM is still accepting students. To learn more information on how to enroll your student, you can visit the link below.

