Local former MLFB player looks to raise money to get to XFL tryout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -When Major League Football shutdown midway through training camp, a lot of players were left to fend for themselves.

“A lot of guys I knew that I spoke with. They quit jobs like I did to go play in this league and for it to only last two weeks puts us between a rock and hard place,” said Tre Threat.

Luckily for former Alabama Airborne player Tre Threat, the sudden shock wasn’t as bad since he’s from the area. But he was still left to figure out what to do next.

“It put me out of a job and I’m still currently looking for a job and as far as football it had me thinking what is next,” added Threat.

The former Jacksonville State and Auburn linebacker does have a backup plan. Back in June, he attended an XFL camp in Florida before coming to play for the Alabama Airborne. Now he’s looking to make it out to the last camp in October to raise his stock in time for the league’s draft in November.

“Kind of get one last look at guys to see who’s who. If they got better if they went to a camp me before did I improve in any area,” said Threat.

The camp is set for October in San Diego. Threat has started a GoFundMe to help cover the $1,500 to head out west and he’s already received some support. Making the XFL would bring threat one step closer to his goal of making the NFL. It’s something the former Spanish Fort Toro can’t even put into words.

“Just one of those things where my actions would be so you know just a really exciting feeling. Like I said I can’t really express that in words man it would be a blessing I know that much,” said Threat.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-tre-get-to-xfl?qid=933247242dd645237c927b403070b6bd

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.