MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A massive waterspout caught on camera near Destin Tuesday morning.

Dozens of videos and pictures poured in of the ominous waterspout.

Boo Freeman shared his up close and personal view of the spout on Instagram.

Lightning popped all around the waterspout.

Ashlee Travis was on the 14th floor of her condo vacationing from Kentucky.

She said, “I was sleeping and my cousin said, ‘Ashley, I think there’s a tornado’ and I was like there’s not a tornado. And she said, come outside and I was like, that’s a waterspout!”

FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith said the waterspout was strong and well organized and could have had tornado strength winds. The good thing is, it stayed offshore and dissipated. It created a great show with no damage.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.