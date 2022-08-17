MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Michael Galvin from the Mobile Chamber and Lloyd Meyers from USA Athletics joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about the Mobile Chamber’s upcoming Business Expo.

The event is set for Thursday, August 18th from 10am until 3pm at the Mobile Convention Center. Business Expo gives Chamber members an opportunity to promote and market their companies at the area’s largest business-to-business trade show. More than 200 exhibitors and 2,000 visitors attend this premier event. Join them to see the latest products and services, business resources, giveaways, food & beverage samples, and more.

Mobile Chamber Business Expo

Thursday, August 18, 2022

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mobile Convention Center

One Water Street, Mobile, AL

Mobile Chamber

451 Government Street, Mobile, AL

251-433-6951

www.mobilechamber.com

---

