Mobile Tiki Week 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “Mobile Tiki Week”— a community-wide celebration of tiki cocktails, food and polynesian pop at some of downtown Mobile’s most popular bars—is back for 2022. This year promises to be the biggest yet with more venues than ever before.

What/When/Where?

In 2013 Tiki Week founder and then Haberdasher head-bartender Roy Clark (now general manager and still bartender), decided to culminate his recent obsession with tiki cocktails into a one-night-only party. That party then expanded into “Haberdasher Tiki Week” for 2014, then again in 2016 (2015 was skipped due the bar being closed for relocation). 2017 saw the first incarnation of Mobile Tiki Week featuring four bars/restaurants, five in 2018, seven for 2019, nine for 2021 and now the most yet with FOURTEEN participating establishments.

Since starting Mobile Tiki Week, “Trader Roy” has attended the invite-only and bartender-focused Tiki by the Sea conference in Wildwood, NJ, a Tiki by the Sea Alumni conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and helped make thousands of drinks alongside some of tiki’s biggest names as a member of the bar team at the Hukilau, the “World’s Most Authentic Tiki Party,” also in Fort Lauderdale. He has appeared on the online educational platform, “Tuesday Tiki Talks,” and is the co-host of a tiki-centric podcast with collaborator Ben Hoeb.

Participating venues are The Haberdasher, the Sidecar Lounge at the Noble South, POST Crafted Cocktails, The Merry Widow, Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks, Roosters Latin American Food, Alabama Music Box, Debris Poboys and Drinks, Braided River Brewing, The Ice Box Bar, Alchemy Tavern, O’Dalys Irish Pub, The Outsider Sports Lounge, Nova Espresso, Front Yard Tacos, and Secret History Tours. Each establishment will be featuring original tiki drinks and tiki-themed foods (at venues with kitchens) all week long. Expect delicious libations, served with all the garnishment and fanfare that drinks like this demand.

VENUE INFORMATION:

THE HABERDASHER / TRADER ROY’S TIKI ROOM - 113 Dauphin St. The Haberdasher will be mixing up 10 concoctions in a completely immersive classic tiki bar setting that you’ll have to see to believe. Drinks will range from creative variations on classics that defined the genre, to original and exciting libations with ingredients that Trader Vic himself couldn’t have dreamed of. The kitchen will be serving handmade specials all week inspired by Pan-Asian, Polynesian, and Caribbean fare. www.instagram.com/thehabmobile

THE SIDECAR LOUNGE - Open at 6pm nightly Monday through Saturday for a variety fun tiki drinks featuring house-made ingredients! Food available from Noble South Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations suggested as seating is limited. www.facebook.com/SidecarLounge

POST CRAFTED COCKTAILS & WINE BAR - 571 Dauphin St. POST up with us as we set sail into Tiki Week. We will be featuring tiki-themed drinks that will have you feeling that tropical island, no-worries vibe in no time. www.postdrinks.com

THE MERRY WIDOW - 51 S. Conception St. Feeling shipwrecked? Heed the Widow’s call and head to 51 S Conception St! The Merry Widow will be celebrating Mobile Tiki Week with a variety of unique events, guest bartenders, food pop-ups, live music, and of course a bevy of fun and exotic cocktails! Open at 4pm every daily. www.themerrywidow.net

SQUID INK ECLECTIC EATS AND DRINKS - 102 Dauphin Street. Squid Ink is diving into Tiki Week with an eclectic spin on some tropical treats! Join all week long for carefully crafted cocktails and Tiki inspired food specials. Tropical rum punch over shaved ice buckets and the return of fan favorite Spam fries are just a few things we can’t wait to share for Tiki Week 2022! www.squidinkeats.com

ROOSTERS LATIN AMERICAN FOOD - 211 Dauphin St. Is all that drinking making you hungry? Roosters will be featuring a few different food specials throughout the week, including their almost-famous Rum Ham, a Pineapple Pork Teriyaki Burger and Teriyaki Chicken with Coconut Rice! Wash it all down with a play on a tiki cocktail classic, the ‘Jungle Rooster.’ Open for lunch and dinner daily www.roostersdowntown.com

ALABAMA MUSIC BOX PRESENTS “TAKI WEEK” - 12 S. Conception St. - AMB is offering a playfully tacky and lighthearted counter to Tiki Week and...well we’ll just let them tell it: “In the aorta of downtown Mobile there’s a place where you can find a mouthwateringly authentic sanctuary of deliciousness. You’ll find the drinks strong and the staff stronger. The ice is cold. REAL cold. Some would call it an oasis. We call it Taki Week at Alabama Music Box.” www.alabamamusicbox.com

BRAIDED RIVER BREWING CO. - 420 St. Louis St. - Braided River is the official brewery of Mobile Tiki Week, and aptly so! Come by for our special Tiki Week beer - Trader Hannah’s Summer Sling. We’ve taken Summer Crush, our tropical sour with passionfruit, and added pineapple and cinnamon for full on tiki vibes! We’ll also have Slushees By the Sea on the weekend - dressed Salty Shores slushees! Events on tap include Oliver’s Tiki Trivia on Wednesday, Natalies Drag Bingo on Thursday, and Live Yacht Rock with Captain Teddy on Friday. www.braidedriverbrewing.com

DEBRIS POBOYS AND DRINKS - 276 Dauphin St. - Debris Poboys & Drinks will be celebrating Tiki Week 2022 starting at 11:00 every day with six tiki cocktails including some favorites from last year! Fernet-Colada returns this season with a new look. Make sure and stop in during the Rum Crawl to see what tiki special the kitchen will be doing. www.facebook.com/debrispoboymobile

SECRET HISTORY TOURS - Downtown, Mobile - Celebrate Tiki Week with a guided Tiki Tour! Mobile’s best downtown bars are stirring up tasty trouble with tiki cocktails, and Secret History Tours will let you in on the fun. Put on your Hawaiian shirt and book this guided bar crawl with Todd. He will give you a taste of the history of Tiki, tell the story of a Dauphin island pirate attack, and expose the true facts from the Mobile Whiskey War of 1923. Drink what you like and pay as you go. Book your Tiki Tour today - Running Monday through Thursday evenings. www.secrethistorytours.com

ALCHEMY TAVERN - 7 S. Joachim St. - Located at 7 South Joachim St across the street from the historic Saenger Theater, we will be celebrating Mobile Tiki Week with each bartender showcasing their custom beverage every day and night. Open daily at 3! www.facebook.com/AlchemyTavern

ICE BOX - 755 Monroe St. - “Swing” by and enjoy Mobile Tiki Week, with tiki cocktails all week, including some frozen goodies! Tiki Karaoke party August 25. Open Tuesday-Friday at 2, and noon on the weekends. Happy Hour until 6 daily. www.theiceboxbar.com

NOVA ESPRESSO & FRONT YARD TACOS - 306 St. Anthony - We’re here to prove that you can tiki in the daylight, too! Nova will be providing craft coffee beverages that will keep you buzzin’ and carry you throughout Tiki Week and into the tropical sunset. Sip on your coffee maitai under our tropical oasis of a patio while you get back to the important business at hand…eating your tiki inspired tacos from Front Yard Tacos, located in the ‘front yard’ at Nova Espresso. Don’t miss out on Tiki Taco Tuesday Trivia on August 23 at 6pm! www.novaespresso.coffee

O’DALY’S IRISH PUB - 564 Dauphin St - “Be sure to swing by and grab our tiki based cocktail, and enjoy some good music, good food, and good drinks.” www.odalysirishpub.com

THE OUTSIDER - 522 Dauphin St - “If you haven’t made a stop into this new addition to Downtown Mobile be sure to pop in as you enjoy all of the tiki options throughout the week. We will be providing our take on a classic tiki cocktail that will have you feeling tropical and excited for the week’s festivities!” www.instagram.com/outsiderlounge

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For more info or questions please contact Roy Clark at MobileTikiWeek@gmail.com or (251)229-2728

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.