New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME).

Bishop State Community College is a state-supported, open-admission, urban community college located in Mobile, Alabama. The College consists of four city campuses, dedicated to serving the residents of Mobile and Washington counties in southwest Alabama. The College is part of the Alabama Community College System, the state-supported network of two-year community, junior, and technical colleges that serves the residents of Alabama. Bishop State offers university transfer programs for students wanting to continue their education at a four-year school, or for those who seek to start careers right away, the College’s one and two-year career programs can put students on the fast track to rewarding jobs. Bishop State instructors are in touch with labor-market trends and job requirements, so their students can be assured they will get the education they need for success.

It is the College’s mission to provide its students with a quality and affordable education that equips them with the skills and knowledge needed to successfully enter the workforce and thrive. This is why Bishop State is Mobile’s Community College!

Accreditation

Bishop State Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate degrees and certificates. Contact the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 or log on to http://www.sacscoc.org for questions about the accreditation of Bishop State Community College.

https://www.bishop.edu/

https://www.bishop.edu/news/new-program-focuses-on-training-people-in-process-technology

https://www.bishop.edu/programs/amtc

